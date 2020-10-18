The Wrestling Observer reports that all of AEW’s first round matches for their upcoming title tournament will take place on this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Updated lineup for Dynamite is below.

-Penta El Zero M versus Rey Fenix First Round tournament matchup

-Kenny Omega versus Joey Janela First Round tournament matchup

-Colt Cabana versus Adam “Hangman” Page First Round tournament matchup

-Wardlow versus Jungle Boy First Round tournament matchup

-Chris Jericho and MJF share a steak dinner

-Britt Baker in action

-Private Party versus Dark Order (Silver/Reynolds) versus Butcher and The Blade versus Young Bucks to determine new tag team title contenders

The finals of the tournament are set for the November 7th Full Gear pay per view, with the winner receiving a future world title opportunity, which is currently held by Jon Moxley.