AEW’s latest pay-per-view, All Out from Toronto, continued the company’s run of strong buys despite another afternoon start time.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, early estimates indicate the show did “numbers similar to Revolution,” putting it in the 135,000–140,000 worldwide buy range.

That positions All Out as AEW’s second-highest purchased PPV of 2025, trailing only July’s All In.

This was also the first AEW pay-per-view available on HBO Max, offered at a $10 discount compared to standard rates, though it required a subscription to the streaming service. Fans could also order domestically through Amazon Prime, YouTube, and PPV.com, with international availability through Triller and other partners.

All Out: Toronto went head-to-head for one hour with WWE’s WrestlePalooza, which marked WWE’s ESPN domestic debut. No viewership figures for WrestlePalooza have been released.

The Toronto event marked AEW’s third straight afternoon PPV, beginning at 3 PM Eastern, following All In (3 PM) and Forbidden Door (1 PM). AEW’s remaining 2025 pay-per-views — WrestleDream, Full Gear, and Worlds End — are all scheduled for traditional 8 PM Eastern start times unless changes are made.