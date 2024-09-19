The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

During the live episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Wilkes-Barre, PA., matches were announced for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

On tap for the September 21 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. The Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl match with the ROH World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

Additionally, the 9/21 show will feature FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) and FTW Champion HOOK taking on The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH and Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) in an All-Star 10-Man special attraction bout.

