TNA Wrestling will going above-and-beyond once again to raise funds to help support Chris Bey.

Ahead of Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to officially announce “Chris Bey, All Day,” a special day-long event designed to raise funds for medical payments and other costs related to Chris Bey’s recovery.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

TNA Wrestling Presents “Chris Bey, All Day” To Celebrate, Honor & Fundraise For Multi-Time Champion Chris Bey TNA Wrestling announced today that its Unbreakable live event on Thursday, April 17, from Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas will feature a full day of events to spotlight Chris Bey, who suffered a broken neck last October 27, during a match in Detroit, Michigan.



The festivities to celebrate, honor and fundraise for Chris Bey – fittingly called, “Chris Bey, All Day” – will kick off April 17 with the first-ever “Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys” at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, a special two-hour event starting at 10 a.m. local time. TNA announcer Tom Hannifan will host the intimate gathering for a limited number of fans, many of whom will have the opportunity to ask questions of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, Jeff & Matt Hardy.



The “Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys” will stream live on TNA+.



Chris Bey will make an appearance at the “Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys.”



Attendees at the “Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys” will receive a limited-edition 11×14 photo featuring Bey and The Hardys – and other TNA stars also will attend the two-hour event, including Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy Bey’s favorite cookies, which he calls “Cream Betweens.”



Admission to the “Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys” is $50 – and all proceeds will be donated to Bey. To purchase tickets to the “Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys,” go to: tnamerch.com.



When Unbreakable kicks off live on the TNA+ app starting at 7pm local time, fans will notice that all TNA personnel – including wrestlers, referees, announcers and others – will for the first-time ever wear a new Chris Bey Shirt. All worn Chris Bey/Unbreakable Shirts will be auctioned on TNA’s eBay page – and all funds will be donated to Chris Bey.



“We are incredibly proud of the progress Chris has made and continues to make,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “We are incredibly excited for ‘Chris Bey, All Day,’ as wrestling fans worldwide can unite in support of one of the most inspirational wrestlers of all time.”



Bey made his pro wrestling debut in 2017 and made his first TNA Wrestling appearance in late-2018. During his run in TNA, Bey is:



* A three-time TNA World Tag Team Champion with Ace Austin;

* A TNA X Division Champion in 2020;

* A three-time TNA Year-End Award-winner:



1. One to Watch in 2021, and

2. Male Tag Team of the Year (2023, 2024) with Ace Austin



