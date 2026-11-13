A nationwide ground stop has been ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), potentially creating travel complications for wrestling promotions and talent heading into a busy weekend.

The FAA announced that all departing flights across the United States are being grounded, citing extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns.

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the FAA stated in its announcement.

The agency added, “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.”

No additional details were provided regarding the circumstances behind the order or how long the nationwide halt is expected to remain in effect.

The situation could have implications for several major wrestling events scheduled across North America this weekend.

AEW is set to hold its Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona, while TNA Wrestling has its Destination X pay-per-view scheduled for Sunday, November 15, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

WWE also has a busy weekend ahead, beginning with Friday night’s episode of SmackDown in Florida. Additionally, the company has an NXT live event loop scheduled throughout the Midwest, with main roster talent advertised to appear at Saturday and Sunday’s shows.