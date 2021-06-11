Former pro-wrestling star Allan “Kwee Wee” Funk recently appeared on the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast to discuss his time working with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, which included a matchup that had the “Best Spear Ever.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls working with Bill Goldberg, which included a match in WCW that would later be called “Best Spear Ever”:

I wasn’t there when he first got there. I came in shortly after. But, I mean, I think everyone got along with Bill. But when it comes to business, he had a chip on his shoulder. If you were not in the arena, and you were with him somewhere else, he was a great guy. When it comes to the arena, man, he had a chip on his shoulder. I guess he earned it. I know from my dealings with him, for instance, when we started our match that night… we’re out at the ring when I realized I was going to work him, so I asked him what he had in mind, and he was like “I got no f*cking clue.” I said if you don’t mind, I got an idea. If you remember, the whole match was 30 f*cking seconds, so it was exactly how I told him from the very get go. This was all me that planned the match, which wasn’t much of a match, but it’s the only thing I could agree for him to do. But the problem with him was, and if you remember the match, he comes out and he slides under the bottom rope, and I said “I’m going to get on you Bill. I’m going to hit you, kick you, punch you, whatever.” And he’s like “I’m not selling sh*t, kid,” and I’m like ok, big f*cking deal. “I’m just going to hit you and punch you, so just stand up. No sell it, I don’t give a f*ck.” So, I said “after I punch you and kick you, I do a springboard sunset flip off the second rope, so I want you to step forward when you see me going to the rope. I’m gonna go in the air.” To get my timing down, I jumped up and he was like “dude you’re high as f*ck.” I said yeah. I said “now, I want you to f*cking come running and spear me in mid-air.” He’s like “holy f*ck, no f*cking way. I can’t do it.” I said “Bill, what do you mean you’re not going to do it?” Listen, I’m gonna work you and I know I’m not going to get sh*t in. I want people to remember this f*cking spear and I don’t care how bad I get hurt.” Him and I were friends. It wasn’t like he didn’t like me. He said “I’m gonna hurt you, and I don’t want to hurt you.” I said “Bill, you trained with me down in the power plant, I’m not a p***y, don’t worry about that sh*t. If I break my f*cking ribs, guess what? They’ll heal.” I told him to f*cking bring it and not worry about hurting me. I don’t give a sh*t. So we did it a couple times and he comes running at me and kind of grabbed me out of the air and was like “Dude, this is gonna be awesome.” I said “no sh*t, it’s gonna be f*cking great. It’s going to be the best spear ever.” And then he said “no I can’t do it. I’m not doing it.” And I was like “God dang bro, you gotta f*cking do it.” And he goes, “you really wanna do it?” And I said, “Bill I’m not doing any other f*cking match. We’re doing it.” He said, “I’m sorry if I hurt you, I think I’m really gonna hurt you.” So, we did it, and after the match he f*cking popped huge. I go backstage. Doug Dillinger, head of security said “Bill wants you in his dressing room. He wants to see you right now.” Bill hugs me and was like holy f*ck bro, and he actually bruised my ribs. And I had to wrestle Mike Sanders on a PPV on Sunday, six days later, I got bruised ribs and I gotta wrestle on a pay per view after he just f*cking killed me. He told me “Bro, I owe you a favor. That was f*cking incredible. I can’t believe you did that for me.” He never [paid] on the favor, so I never got one back.

