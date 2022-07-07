Pro-wrestling star Allison Danger recently spoke with Fightful about her unexpected release from WWE back in January, and how she is still feeling the after effects of having the rug pulled out from underneath her. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much she enjoyed working at the Performance Center:

“Even on a bad day, I loved it. Every morning, I would show up and before I would walk through the doors, I would tell myself or I would tell Steve, ‘I get to come to work today.’ Not, ‘I have to come to work, I get to come to work.’ Even on the hardest days, the roughest days at TV or just a day where things didn’t go right, I still went home and went, ‘Tomorrow is going to be a good day, we’re going to learn from whatever went bad today.’ Every day, I would wake up, throw my PC shirt on and be excited to go to work again.”

Recalls getting the phone call about her release:

“It came out of nowhere for all of us. Some of the coaches who got let go were still in the Performance Center working with people. We got it right at the end of open ring. We have scheduled classes and then open ring where people can come and meet with coaches. I normally did a lot of the open rings with (Timothy) Thatcher, (Danny) Burch, (Ace) Steele. For me, the more I could be there, the better. I had slipped out after the first open ring. I talked to Burch and was like, ‘I hate leaving early. It’s my kid’s first day at this brand new school in Orlando.’ They had never rode the bus before because KG [her child] went to a charter school in Vegas. Never rode the bus, I’m nervous they are going to get off in the wrong neighborhood. I was like, ‘Do we have enough coaches?’ ‘Yeah, we have enough coaches to get by, just go take care of your kid.’ I was picking KG up and we were going to have a special dinner to celebrate the first day of a new school. The phone rings, ‘Hey coach, where are you?’ ‘I just got my kid at the bus stop, do you need me to come back to the ring? I can be back in 20 (minutes).’ ‘No, we’re calling with bad news.’ ‘Is everything okay?’ ‘We just got word that they are going to restructure the Performance Center and we have to let go of eight of you. Unfortunately, they’re not going to let us continue with your contract.”

On the life change she went through from her hiring to her firing:

“I was numb, then I cried, I was numb, then I cried, and I went, ‘what am I going to do now? Could you have not fired me a week before so I could have packed my kid up, moved up with my husband, and followed up if possible?’ It’s their first day at school, how do I rip my kid out of this? My kid has gone through a pandemic where they didn’t go to school and didn’t see their friends for two years. They finally get back to school and it’s, ‘we’re moving to the east coast for sure,’ so now I’m ripping them out of school, they get put online, and have to struggle with being online, at home, in a new place in Florida where they have no friends and mom and dad are working these hours. Finally, everything is settled, Christmas got canceled because I got COVID from the December tryouts. Our first Christmas, all apart, my husband is making it down and literally, he walked in, in a mask, we watched [KG] unwrap presents, and he went straight to the airport and flew back. Then I’m back to work in three days. That’s it. I feel like I got brought to Florida and left to die. My family is split, we’re struggling through that. I’m still five months out and nothing to show for it and no idea what I’m going to do. This has been a rock bottom year.”

Says she still struggles with the after effects of being released:

“That’s where the mindfuck comes in because there hasn’t been phone calls. I feel everybody landed on their feet but me, to the point where I’m like, ‘is the universe telling me this is it, I’m done?’ I chase the dream, I got it for three months, and I’m financially devastated, I’m emotionally, ‘what am I doing?’ Is this it for me? I have no idea what the future holds. If I weren’t a mom, it wouldn’t be so bad. What happens to me, happens to my kid. That’s the part that is the dagger.”