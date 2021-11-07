Pro-wrestling star and current NWA women’s tag champion Allysin Kay recently spoke with Bell to Belles about the gender pay gap in wrestling, and how she believes it is still one of the biggest issues female wrestlers face today. Check out highlights from her interview below.

Says the industry has gotten better for women but there is still room for growth:

Has it gotten better for the women? Yes. Is there still a lot of room to grow? Absolutely.

Names the pay gap as something that could still be fixed:

Mostly I would say the one that sticks out to me off the top of my head is the pay gap. That’s really in the world but absolutely in wrestling as well. I remember talking to someone outside of wrestling about this and they were like, ‘Well, that’s just how it is. That’s how it is in the world’ and I’m like, ‘Do you not see the problem with that though? This is a problem, it’s a problem’ so that I would say is the biggest issue on the top of my head right now.

