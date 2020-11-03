Pro-wrestling star Allysin Kay issued a short statement on her Twitter late last night announcing that she is no longer under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance, and is now a free agent.

Kay writes, “As of today, I am officially a free agent. Thank you to the NWA for the opportunities, which included one of my favorite matches of my career. I am open for indy bookings & appearances. Let’s get weird.”

Kay began working with the NWA in 2019, where she captured the then vacated NWA women’s championship after defeating Santana Garrett at the Crocket Cup. She would go on to successfully defend the title against the likes of Marti Belle, ODB, Heather Monroe and more before being dethroned by Thunder Rosa at the Hard Times pay per view back in January. Check out her statement below.