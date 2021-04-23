Pro-wrestling star and current free agent Allysin Kay recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about her time with the National Wrestling Alliance, where Kay was a former NWA women’s champion. Hear her thoughts about working for the promotion, which include her discussing how COVID-19 derailed the NWA’s momentum, below.

Says she really enjoyed her time working for NWA and is upset that COVID derailed their momentum:

I really enjoyed working with NWA. We were having so much fun with everything that we were doing and it’s unfortunate that it kind of crumbled under the pressure of COVID, you know? I know they’re back and doing things now but, we had such an amazing thing going in January of 2020 I guess? Yeah, it was January 2020 and that last set of tapings was just so amazing and I had a great time working there because I felt like I really fit in with that style. A little more classic.

How she liked that NWA gave her the chance to focus on promos and her character

I’m not a flashy person so I’m like, ‘Okay, this is right up my alley.’ I love focusing on promos and character and things like that and they were very heavy on the promos, really pushing the fact that they have a lot of good talkers on the show and so I really enjoyed that aspect of it and we were having a blast and I’m so sad that — I mean of course I’m so sad that COVID happened for a number of reasons but one of the things that it destroyed was the roster that we had.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)