Ring of Honor has announced on Twitter that former NWA women’s champion Allysin Kay will be participating in the upcoming women’s tournament for the promotion, which is set to begin later this summer.

. @Sienna gets her ticket to gold and will compete in the Quest For Gold Tournament this summer where we will crown a women’s champion! #ROHWD pic.twitter.com/FDqOWkn41Z — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 19, 2021

Kay also competed for AEW at last year’s Full Gear pay per view, where she challenged Serena Deeb for the NWA women’s title on the pre-show. She has also held the IMPACT Knockouts championship and is currently a free agent.