As noted, tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the OVO Hydro and will air in Dynamite’s usual 8 p.m. Eastern time slot on TBS and HBO Max.

However, the episode is being taped in advance of the broadcast.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite Spoilers for the episode airing on August 26, 2026.

Will Ospreay opens the show by saying he wasn’t sure he would make it back from neck surgery but now the question is can he win the big one? Ospreay says that to understand what it takes to be a British wrestler fighting for the world title on the biggest stage, you have to understand what it’s like to be a British wrestler. Ospreay recounts his days on the independent scene in England and says it was all to show the UK is where the best wrestle. He gives a shoutout to British wrestling legends and those who aren’t alive like Mad Kurt, Ryan Smile, and Lionheart. He says Omega is not there tonight, but says no one has more respect for Omega than him, but the respect is gone after Omega mentioned his son. Ospreay said he promises his best on Sunday and that “you don’t want to fuck with a man looking after a boy.” He said that there is a debt that needs to be paid and that it is time to bring it home.

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Semifinal: Jon Moxley def. Claudio Castagnoli

Adam Copeland & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) def. Don Callis Family (Rocky Romero, Jake Doyle & Brian Cage)

Christian Cage comes out and says the Bucks will find out on Sunday why they name matches after them. The Bucks reply, “Have they ever named a company after you?” The Bucks say Sunday won’t be an accident when they superkick him. Christian kicks Matt in the dick and Copeland spears Nick after he superkicks Christian.

Mercedes Moné attacks Willow Nightingale backstage before she can make her entrance, targeting her wrist.

Don Callis says Mark Davis is in the Casino Gauntlet.

Andrade’s music hits, but he doesn’t appear. MJF’s music hits, and he does appear. MJF says that he paid off guys to beat up Andrade. MJF says he can do everything that Andrade does. He stands by the guardrail and says he has one question, Andrade appears behind him to ask, “How you know?” Andrade attacks and runs MJF off.

Chris Jericho is in the Casino Gauntlet.

AEW Continental Challenge Cup: Nigel McGuinness def. Kyle O’Reilly

Tension in the Don Callis Family with Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada.

Persephone & Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne) def. Maya World & Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor)

Video package for Kevin Knight and Darby Allin

Swerve Strickland def. Jack Perry

AEW All In takes place this Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results.

TONIGHT! The final leg of the road to an absolutely epic #AEWAllIn London begins! Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite emanates from Glasgow at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/K8DxKY3Gh4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2026

(H/T: Fightful)