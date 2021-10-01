WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze recently appeared for a virtual signing with 80s Wrestling Con and discussed a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including whether she would ever want to be a manager or commentator, and her thoughts on her time in WCW as Madusa. Highlights are below.

Says she thinks she should have won the WCW women’s championship:

We’re gonna go there. So, why didn’t I win that title [WCW Women’s Championship]? Why didn’t I? I mean I deserved that title. Why didn’t I get it? Because we had nothing but men around a booking committee, circle jerking men that controlled everything in our business. That is why. So they got so scared of me, they had to give me a title and they’re like, ‘Oh sh*t. We’re gonna have her wrestle the guys. Oh! So let’s give her the Cruiserweight.’

Says she does have an interest in being a manager or commentator:

Well I really thought that was gonna happen [her becoming a manager]. You know — no, you never assume but anyway, would I love it? Absolutely. Absolutely. Or even commentating. But I would really watch my f-bombs and the f’s and the sh*ts.

Says Scott Hall told her that guys in WCW didn’t like following Blaze’s matches in WCW:

So, what I heard, there was one guy who had enough cajones to actually come out and say, you know, ‘Duce, the guys don’t even want to follow you and Bull Nakano anymore’ and the guy that said that-that was really genuine, that was so cool was Scott Hall. He had the cajones. What did he have to lose? That was really cool and to hear it from a guy after all these years, it makes you think, ‘Wow, you guys really,’ you know?

