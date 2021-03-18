During her appearance on The Bump, Alundra Blayze named Charlotte as the current star that she’d like to wrestle if she could have one more match. Here’s what she had to say:

I think Charlotte and I would have the best match. I know Nattie (Neidhart) would take care of me in the ring. But I believe Charlotte would as well. She’d make me look amazing. And I think with our height and our looks…I don’t know if we look alike but our styles would mesh very well.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Bump. H/T WrestlingInc.