WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, was a recent guest on the Just Alyx program to discuss a wide range of topics related to the industry. During her chat, the former multi-time women’s champion once again addressed WWE firing Mandy Rose back in December, a decision she doesn’t think is too big of a deal either way. Check out her full thoughts on the subject below.

Says Rose is a grown woman and knew what she was doing:

Mandy is a full-grown woman and she has her own choices in life. Repercussions come from your choices in life. Her doing what she did, and she knew going in. So if it was in her contract and it was ok for her to do Fantime, then who gives a crap, right? If it wasn’t, then she knew that the repercussions were coming. But OK, it was her choice. Why is it such a big deal?

How Rose seems very happy:

I mean, the woman seems happy. Isn’t that what’s important? Currently, she’s a millionaire because that’s how much she made on fan time from doing all of this. If her fans say they support her, then they should support her decision. To each their own man. Why do we even care what other people are doing in their own time and criticize them? I’m sorry, but are we all perfect? I sure the hell am not.

Says she will not judge or ridicule anyone for their choices:

But I’m not gonna sit here and ridicule somebody by their choices. Now personally, I know what I’m able to do in my contract. So I know that I’m not gonna do nudes, right? But if I wanted to do them, I would negotiate them in my contract. Then there wouldn’t be a problem. It is simple, people.

Full interview can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)