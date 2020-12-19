Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced on Twitter that WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze is the recipient of the publications prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in the pro-wrestling industry. They write, “At the end of each year, PWI honors one person with our Stanley Weston Award for Lifetime Achievement in pro wrestling. This year, we will expand on that tradition and begin honoring two individuals each year. Congratulations to our 2020 recipients, @Madusa_rocks and Stu Saks!”

Blayze would later issue an emotional statement expressing her gratitude and calling her career an amazing journey before thanking PWI and her peers that helped her get there.

It is with great emotion and humbling that my peers chose me with such a prestigious award. It is with great honor to be recognized. It has been an amazing journey in both of my entertainment careers and I’m quite not done yetWinking face As I look back I wouldn’t of been able to be where I am in my career without all of you. I am grateful for the believer Ky Michelson, the man that took the chance-Ed Sharkey, The promoter who was equal to women -Vern Gagne, the men and women who helped train and were the jobbers( as we called them back then) to help me shine, To Every person that said no, every adversity, obstacle, naysayer, to all that helped me grow, plant the seeds and help cultivate them. To the great introductions that help grow my career from Greg Valentine, Pat Patterson and the ultimate signing with WWE and Vince McMahon. To the thousands of fans… you are amazing! You helped me become this ultimate figure in two of my great accomplishments in the entertainment field of Monster Trucks and Pro Wrestling. I cannot thank my fans enough. Never say never because there is ALWAYS more. I have had the pleasure and privilege to be able to do what I do because of my fans. And mostly I would like to thank my husband for being a great support and understanding this crazy business. Allowing me to dive in head first and be crazy obsessed with what I love to do… I would like to conclude by passing on some advice… as our world advances in warp speed please take the time to slow down, reflect on the meaning and purpose of your chosen profession. Most of all take the time to get involved in whatever capacity you can to help pass the torch Offered to you today by many people Who have given their time and energy to prepare the path for you around the world. As my peers have done for me, and as the talent are doing today…they have helped develop and shape the services for others to reap the Benefits. NOW its time to get involved to put your own trademark on what is offered to you. Do everything with your integrity intact & if it’s unethical immoral or illegal don’t do it! U will come out ahead. I am not perfect though I’m always getting better. Thank you everyone.

