WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, also known as Madusa, recently joined the Café De René live stream to discuss the release of former NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, and how she thinks the situation could have been avoided. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On why talents need to have a lawyer look over contracts to make sure these things don’t happen:

I don’t know [if releasing Mandy Rose was harsh by WWE] … Here’s my thing, if you’re a talent and you’re under contract, only you and your lawyer in that contract and the person you’re in that contract with know what that is. So, you know what’s right or wrong… You’re just pushing it to a certain extent. You know what you’re dealing with so it doesn’t matter [what] she chose to do, if it’s pictures, videos. Was it okay in her contract to do? I don’t know that, you don’t know that. Unless she puts it out herself, makes a statement, everybody can talk the way they want. But I know when I sign a contract, I know that I’m allowed to only do so much. I know that I’m only allowed to do this or that, that I allowed the contract to do. That’s why you hire a lawyer. So, I support whatever was in that contract. That’s the legal and if you wanna push the envelope to see what you can get by with then shame on you.

Wonders if Rose will make any info. about her release public:

I’m not saying her, I’m just saying people in general… Unless she wanted out of her contract, she was doing it on purpose and then she got out, well then okay, she got what she wanted. But if not and there’s some stuff in there which we’ll never know unless she makes it public, then, you know, that’s her business. Again, everybody reading comments, statements, what they think, what THEY think. Why not just think of the facts? You’re under contract, whatever was in there, she knew what she could and couldn’t do and… something happened so, you know, it is what it is. That’s why I feel that having the name ‘Madusa’, I trademarked that 40 years ago and it was the smartest decision.

