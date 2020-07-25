Alundra Blayze To Eric Bischoff: “I Helped You Earn The Millions You Did While You Paid Me A Fraction”

Former WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff commented on the WCW Collection Twitter account, which shared a photo of Bischoff, Stunning Steve Austin (Stone Cold) and Madusa (Alundra Blayze) from the early days of WCW. Bischoff writes, “Right? And I was so happy to give them a rub to help their struggling careers.”
Blayze would see Bischoff’s tweet and reveal that she was paid way less than the men during her run in WCW as Madusa. She states, “Fact…A rub? I helped you earn the millions you did while you paid me a fraction of what you paid the boys. There is your TRUE RUB! I am NOT TAKING Any more bullshit from the past bullshit. Truth is truth. And I was a damn good talent. (Toot toot) Face with tears of joyBetter than just a leg drop!”
Bischoff fired back with, “Money talks. The rest? Whatever gets you through your day.”
Right? And I was so happy to give them a rub to help their struggling careers. https://t.co/ojsfunzxS4
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 24, 2020
Fact…A rub? I helped you earn the millions you did while you paid me a fraction of what you paid the boys. There is your TRUE RUB! I am NOT TAKING Any more bullshit from the past bullshit. Truth is truth. And I was a damn good talent. (Toot toot) 😂Better than just a leg drop! https://t.co/P8HwGhqQeP
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) July 24, 2020
Money talks. The rest? Whatever gets you through your day. https://t.co/UkALvUqDHs
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) July 24, 2020
