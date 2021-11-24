Amanda Huber took to Twitter to remember her late husband, Brodie Lee, who passed away due to a non-COVID-related lung issue last year.

Although he passed away on December 26, 2020, Amanda noted the last time he was awake was on November 22, 2020. Amanda wrote the following:

“One year ago Iost him.

I know what you might be thinking… He died on December 26th. Why is November 22nd relevant?

November 22nd was the last time he was awake. The last time i was able to look into his eyes. The last time he attempted to talk to me. He cried and told me how scared he was. It was the last time he told me he loved me.

After days of promising progress and hope, it was all washed away. The crash. The re-sedation. The follow up surgeries.

I knew that day he was gone.

Everyone around me said to keep fighting and keep hoping.

Deep in my soul I knew.

I’ve never wanted so badly to be wrong about something.

I spent the next several weeks praying for a miracle.

Miracles come in different forms I guess.

I’m alive and every day I am grateful for the air in my lungs and the heartbeat in my chest.

I miss you. Every. Single. Day.”