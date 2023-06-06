Amanda Nunes doesn’t rule out a potential run with WWE.

The UFC superstar and current reigning Featherweight and Bantamweight Champion was asked by the New York Post if she had any desire to join WWE after her dominant run in MMA. Nunes says that if WWE were to offer her a good enough contract she would consider it before reminding readers that she has completed everything she’s ever wanted to in the UFC.

It depends on the contract, you know? If the contract is amazing, why not? What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two … I’m so happy, and whatever comes after I’m done with UFC, we’ll see. For sure, you guys will see me around anyways.

The likelihood of talents crossing over from UFC to WWE or vice-versa are more likely following Endeavor’s purchase of WWE back in April. It was reported a few weeks ago that Endeavor does not see FOX as a good partner for WWE going forward. You can read about that here.