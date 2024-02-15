Amari Miller discusses her decision to part-ways with WWE.

The NXT star, who mainly competed on Level Up, announced that she was leaving WWE on February 8th. In an interview with Steve Fall from Wrestling News, she explained that a lack of creative direction played a role in that decision.

It was mostly creative. They didn’t have anything for me creatively, and my contract was ending anyway, so I felt it was best for both worlds. It mostly came from their side. Not like an ‘oh, please, I’m begging.’ It was more, ‘Thank you for the opportunity, I appreciate it.’ There is nothing I felt I could have done. I worked my butt off. I was there every day. There is no bad blood on either side. It’s perfectly understandable from a business perspective of where they were coming from. I did have injuries through my path in WWE. I get why it’s, ‘Ah, she might be a liability,’ to end it all, it was nothing creatively for me, so it was time to go our separate ways. Doesn’t mean I’m not going to go back. The door is not shut. Coach was saying he always puts his name behind me if needed. It’s a very good tight relationship between me and WWE right now.

Miller had initially signed with WWE in 2021 and debuted on NXT that June. You can check out her full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)