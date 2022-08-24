The great Amazing Red recently participated in an Ask Me Anything with the SquaredCircle Reddit page, where Red discussed a number of different topics, including details about the origin of one of wrestling’s most exciting maneuvers, the Canadian Destroyer. Highlights can be found below.

Reddit the origin of the Canadian Destroyer:

“Yes, it was a mistake move with Joel Maximo (because I wanted to do everything into a flip .. flipping powerbomb, flipping piledriver, flipping DDT). Then later on Quiet Storm perfected it with me. He did it in the ROH shows with me (that’s where Chris Sabin saw it and gave it to Petey Williams) Petey made it cool tho for sure.”

Recalls his work with the Maximos, Brian XL, and Divine Storm:

“If I were to describe the matches in one word, it would be fun. Very taxing on our bodies but very fun. Every one of them.”

Names some of his favorite opponents in TNA:

“Love the one with Low Ki (around 2003?). AJ Styles. Kurt Angle.”