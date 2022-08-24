The legendary Amazing Red recently participated in an Ask Me Anything on the SquaredCircle Reddit Page, where the innovator of offense discussed a wide range of topics, including whether he would be interested in wrestling for AEW, his thoughts on Eddie Guerrero, and recalls having a dark match with CM Punk in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Whether he would be open to wrestling in AEW:

If the circumstances were right, for sure [I’d be open to wrestling for AEW]. Everything I was told before were now interesting to me. We’ll see.

How Eddie Guerrero captured a crowd’s imagination:

I want to always grab the audience’s emotions. Every bit of it that you can. Eddie [Guerrero] made me see that. He made you like him, love him, hate him. He was one I could look at and say, ‘Hey, he’s not that far off from me. Small Spanish guy. If he can do it, I can.’ People who exemplify that today would be Brock, Roman. They make you feel. I always want to be invested. Legendary [is what it was like to share the ring with Eddie Guerrero]. His aura is real. That is Eddie Guerrero. No matter what anyone says about him or how they put him over, he is a different human being. He is a spiritual dude and he’s one of the reasons my love for God increased.

Recalls a dark match he had with CM Punk in WWE: