Did you watch the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view earlier this month?

Did you order it via Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service?

If so, did you experience issues with the stream?

Well, you’re in luck!

Amazon Prime sent out an email blast to fans who experienced issues while streaming the AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view via their platform on October 18, informing them that refunds will be made available to them, and explaining how they can go about getting one.

The following statement was included in the email blast:

Hello, We understand that you recently had issues watching the AEW Wrestle Dream Pay-Per-View event through Prime Video. We apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced throughout the evening and want to make things right. We have applied a full refund for the event to your account, which will be applied back to the original payment method in 5-7 business days. If you previously requested a refund, your refund has already been processed. Refunds usually go through within 5 to 7 business days and you will see this amount credited on your next statement. Please note, this does not include processing time by your bank. Visit the Transactions page to check the status of your refund: https://www.amazon.com/cpe/yourpayments/transactions We place a high value on our relationships with customers and recognize you have multiple options when choosing your PPV provider. We thank you for purchasing through Prime Video. Sincerely,

Prime Video

AEW WrestleDream 2025 took place on Saturday, October 18, live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. If you missed the show, you can check out our detailed AEW WrestleDream 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.