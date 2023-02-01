As noted, former WWE superstar John Cena is set to star in the new Peter Farrelly movie Ricky Stanicky, which will also feature Zac Efron and Jermaine Fowler. The project will film in Australia during WrestleMania season.

Today, Amazon Studios announced that they have acquired Ricky Stanicky and will give it an exclusive release on their streaming service. Cena took to Twitter to comment on the news and hype up the cast and producers working on the film. He writes:

Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo. #RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can’t wait for you to meet him!

Cena last appeared on the final WWE SmackDown of 2022, where he teamed with Kevin Owens in a winning effort against The Bloodline. He has stated that he is open to doing a match at WrestleMania 39, and was rumored to be facing current United States Champion, Austin Theory.