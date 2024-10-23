The lineup for this year’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc continues to take shape.

During the October 22 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, Andre Chase appeared in a video package where he issued a challenge to Ridge Holland for an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024.

The match was later announced for the special event, which takes place from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. on October 27, 2024.