WWE has announced that Grammy-nominated Bebe Rexha will perform “America The Beautiful” to kick off Night One of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m excited to sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at this year’s WrestleMania,” said Rexha in a press release. “Being part of WWE’s biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to performing for fans around the world.”

Rexha previously performed “Home” with Machine Gun Kelly and Sam Harris at WWE’s 2017 Tribute to The Troops.

As noted earlier, WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will kick off on Wednesday night with Nita Strauss performing the National Anthem. Also, WrestleMania 37 Night Two will feature Ash Costello performing her “Brutality” single for Rhea Ripley’s entrance as she challenges RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Week musical performances.

