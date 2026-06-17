American Gladiator Dani Means shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story during a recent appearance on Talk Is Jericho, revealing that some of the wrestlers involved with the show had an unusual pre-performance routine: drinking maple syrup.

While discussing the physically demanding nature of filming American Gladiators, Means explained that many of the competitors wanted to look and feel their best before stepping in front of the cameras.

“Especially the wrestlers, they’re like, ‘Right, okay.’ I remember watching the guys—they had the maple syrup out and they’re necking the maple syrup and getting a pump on backstage before they’re about to go on.”

Chris Jericho admitted he wasn’t familiar with the technique and asked what purpose the maple syrup served.

“What does the maple syrup do?”

Means said it comes down to giving the muscles a quick source of carbohydrates.

“It’s that sugar. The sugar. It just hits your muscles and it fills the muscles up with glycogen.”

Jericho responded that he had never heard of the practice before, prompting Means to elaborate further.

“Especially if you limit how much water you’re having. So you’re dehydrated, but then you fill the muscle up.”

Jericho noted that it sounded like a bodybuilding strategy, to which Means agreed.

“Also, that’s kind of real bodybuilding tricks.”

Despite the backstage preparation, Means said television production realities often made it difficult to perfectly time that pre-show pump.

“Of course it’s TV, right? And so it’s like you’re all pumped up and it’s like, ‘Right, five more minutes. Just got to fix something. Hold on. The camera’s down over here. Lighting’s out.’”

As a result, she said many of the competitors eventually changed their approach.

“Towards the end of it, it’s like, ‘Yeah, never mind. I’m good. I don’t need to get pumped.’”

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