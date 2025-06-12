AEW returns next week with their annual AEW Grand Slam special episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster special four-hour show in Portland, OR., MJF did as promised and watched Mexican wrestling legend Mistico have a match in AEW to prove himself.

Mistico easily handled Blake Christian, picking up a win on Wednesday night’s show, and was confronted by MJF and The Hurt Syndicate immediately afterwards.

While still in the ring, Mistico was confronted by MJF, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP. The latter three stayed on the ring apron as MJF walked up to Mistico’s face and told him to him he’s just failed Sin Cara.

MJF then announced that he will, in fact, give Mistico a match next week. He announced it will be for one night only, the return of the red, white and blue “American Hero” MJF, as he goes one-on-one against CMLL’s Mistico.

Later in the show, MJF joined Lashley and Benjamin for scheduled trios action, which ended up being different than what was originally advertised.

Heading into the show, it was scheduled to be MJF, Lashley and Benjamin taking on “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Komander. Due to a backstage attack to Komander by The Hurt Syndicate, however, it was Mascara Dorado who filled in for him in the trios bout.

