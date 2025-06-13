While 2025 has been a year that many talents were released by WWE, and many others have seen their deals expire without a new deal, some have signed extensions with the company.

Omos belongs to the latter category.

During a recent interview with Gaming Industry News, the massive prospect revealed he has inked a new multi-year deal to remain a WWE Superstar.

“Things are going very well,” Omos said when asked how things are going in his career. “I can’t complain. I’m really excited about what is to come.”

Omos continued, “I’ve been training really hard and working on some new things and I think it’s going to be a really fun ride ahead, especially because I just signed a renewal with WWE and will be there for years to come!”

Omos has not wrestled for WWE since April of 2024.