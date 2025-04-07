Living Colour has a performance scheduled during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, leading to rumors of the band playing “Cult of Personality” live at Allegiant Stadium for CM Punk’s match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

With that in mind, ahead of this year’s big two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” where Punk’s match is scheduled to headline night one on April 19, Living Colour took some time out to reflect back on performing Punk’s theme live for his match against Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

“12 years ago, April 7, 2013 we had the honor of performing Cult of Personality live at WrestleMania 29 at MetLife Stadium for CM Punk’s legendary match against The Undertaker,” the band wrote via X. “An unforgettable night, an iconic moment we’ll never forget!”

