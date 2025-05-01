Just weeks removed from his final appearance in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Jeff Cobb has publicly declared that he’s stepping away from the ring.

The longtime NJPW standout shared the news on social media on April 30, posting a beachside photo with a caption that read, “Happy Retirement to me…. I’ll let the waves take me to my next destination.” The message suggests that the “Hawaiian Juggernaut” may be closing the chapter on his in-ring career—for now.

Cobb’s last match under the NJPW banner took place on April 18. His retirement message comes after reports in March indicated that he was listed internally on WWE’s roster, following the expiration of his contract with New Japan.

Whether Cobb is truly retiring for good or simply taking time to reset remains to be seen. As always, we will keep you posted as additional information regarding Jeff Cobb’s status continues to surface.