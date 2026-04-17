Roman Reigns is raising the stakes heading into WrestleMania 42.

And his future in WWE may be hanging in the balance.

WWE released a new interview on their official YouTube channel on Friday featuring Reigns sitting down with Michael Cole to discuss his upcoming WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash against reigning champion CM Punk on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this weekend in “Sin City.”

During the conversation, Reigns made it clear that the outcome of the match could have major implications for his career moving forward.

According to “The OTC,” a victory would signal a major shift for WWE as a whole, positioning him as the driving force behind a renewed era of relevance.

But a loss?

That’s where things take a dramatic turn.

“If I lose to CM Punk at WrestleMania, I don’t belong in the WWE anymore,” Reigns said. “I think if I were to lose on Sunday, I’d say my work is done.”

That’s about as definitive as it gets.

Reigns’ current contract status has also been a topic of speculation in recent weeks, with reports suggesting his deal could be nearing its end shortly after WrestleMania unless a new extension is finalized.

Interestingly, despite the high-stakes tone of his comments, Reigns has previously indicated that he still feels he has plenty left in the tank. At 40 years old, he’s said to be feeling physically strong and remains focused on maximizing his value and earning potential within WWE.

WrestleMania 42, featuring Reigns vs. Punk, is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.