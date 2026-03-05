David Finlay has arrived.

The Bullet Club War Dogs leader and former veteran top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday night in “The Lone Star State.”

Following the second match of the evening on the March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX., which saw Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeat The Dogs duo of Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, David Finlay hit the ring and attacked Cassidy and Allin from behind with a shillelagh.

Finlay was joined by Kidd and Connors, two of his former associates from his past in NJPW, for a three-on-two beatdown of the aforementioned AEW originals.

As previously reported, David Finlay’s contract with NJPW expired, and WWE was reportedly interested in acquiring the standout talent.

It looks like AEW beat him to it.

David Finlay certainly appears to be “#AllElite.”

UPDATE: According to one source, David Finlay is under contract with All Elite Wrestling, as are Clark Connors and Gabe Kidd. The trio will continue to use the name The Dogs that Connors and Kidd recently established in AEW. Finlay’s deal in particular was put together in the last week.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

THAT’S @THEDAVIDFINLAY WITH THE SHILLELAGH! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6CDYSauKiF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

The Dogs have become even more dangerous with the arrival of @THEDavidFinlay! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/XHrciP2vCJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)