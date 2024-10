An AEW original will be staying with the company for the foreseeable future.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW music producer Mikey Rukus has agreed to a new deal with Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Rukus has been a part of AEW since 2019.

With the recent frustration pertaining to WWE’s music department, there were some who were questioning whether the company would attempt to reach out to Rukus. Obviously, that won’t be happening.