Jon Moxley has issued a challenge for a major stipulation match at AEW Full Gear 2026.

During the October 28 Fright Night edition of AEW Dynamite in St. Louis, Missouri, Moxley and Daniel Garcia came up short against Jay White and David Finlay of The Cut in the opening tag-team contest.

Following the match, Gabe Kidd joined the rest of The Cut in launching a post-match attack on Moxley, Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Claudio Castagnoli eventually hit the ring to make the save, catching Clark Connors in the Giant Swing before The Death Riders armed themselves with steel chairs and cleared the ring.

With The Cut retreating, Moxley grabbed a microphone and declared that the war between the two factions was only getting started.

Moxley then challenged The Cut to an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Full Gear on November 14, drawing loud chants of “Anarchy!” from the St. Louis crowd.

The segment concluded with The Death Riders dropping to the mat and doing push-ups together as their entrance music played.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results 10/28/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.