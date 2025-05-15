This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a steel cage main event, with Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe.

As the match neared its climax, Moxley found himself in trouble until Powerhouse Hobbs and Willow Nightingale intervened, taking out the remaining Death Riders. Just as Joe seemed poised to claim victory, Gabe Kidd appeared ringside and slid a briefcase into the cage.

Moxley seized the opportunity, striking Joe in the face with the briefcase and quickly pinning him for the win.

Following the match, The Young Bucks joined Moxley and Kidd in celebration. Kenny Omega attempted to enter the ring, but was ambushed from behind by Kazuchika Okada. Okada then rolled Omega into the ring, prompting the Bucks to lower the steel cage, which had already been raised. Chaos erupted as both factions battered Omega and Joe.

Swerve Strickland rushed in to save the day, climbing the cage and leaping onto the group. The cage was promptly raised again, allowing the Death Riders and The Elite to retreat. Surrounded by Willow Nightingale, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kenny Omega, and Samoa Joe, Swerve closed the show by issuing a challenge for an Anarchy In The Arena match at Double Or Nothing.

Although the participants weren’t officially announced, the segment featured Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, The Young Bucks, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, Kazuchika Okada, and Gabe Kidd on one side, while Powerhouse Hobbs, Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Mike Bailey, and Swerve Strickland formed the opposing team.