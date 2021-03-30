Andrade did his first interview since leaving WWE with Lucha Libre Online to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, he asked why he requested his release from WWE earlier this month.

“When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre. Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, ‘Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he’s the champ.’ Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn’t need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, ‘Why aren’t they using you?’ I didn’t know what to say and didn’t know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave].” “To make the decision, the hardest part was not getting to be close to Charlotte and going to events with [Charlotte].”

H/T to Fightful, Carlos Toro, and Luis Pulido for the transcription and translation