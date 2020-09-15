As we reported back when Paul Heyman was demoted from head of Raw’s creative team earlier this year, several wrestlers were in jeopardy due to Heyman being their main supporter backstage. According to Dave Meltzer, two of those names were Andrade and Aleister Black.

Last night on Raw, it was heavily implied that Zelina Vega is completely done with both Andrade and Angel Garza. Later in the show, she moved on to a solo program with Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. We’ve reported before that Vince McMahon is very positive on Garza, but things are not looking good for Andrade.

Likewise, Aleister Black was another person whose big supporter was Heyman and his time on Raw was noticeably shorter once Heyman left. Black was in for a potentially huge push earlier this year when his name was brought up to win the Royal Rumble and go on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but that spot ended up going to Drew McIntyre instead.

