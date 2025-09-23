Andrade is already filling up his post-WWE calendar.

In his first publicly announced booking since his recent WWE departure, Andrade has been announced for his House Of Glory debut at the upcoming HoG Superclash show at Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York on November 15, 2025.

HOG Wrestling issued the following press release on Tuesday morning with all of the details.

HOUSE OF GLORY: SUPERCLASH FEATURING DEBUT OF ANDRADE SET FOR NOVEMBER 15 IN LONG ISLAND

Saturday, November 15 – Suffolk Credit Union Arena – Long Island, NY

Queens, NY – Wrestling history will be made when House of Glory (HOG), in collaboration with Big Event EXS, presents SUPERCLASH on Saturday, November 15th live from the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Long Island, NY. The wrestling world is buzzing as international megastar Andrade makes his long-awaited HOG debut on this historic night.

A generational talent whose championship accolades span the globe, Andrade has redefined what it means to be a world-class competitor. His debut in HOG marks not just an appearance, but the beginning of a new chapter for both Andrade and House of Glory. Fans can expect Andrade to bring his signature intensity, unmatched precision, and undeniable charisma to the HOG ring for the very first time.

But who will dare to stand across from him? Rumors are already swirling that a top HOG name — or perhaps another global star — will be waiting to test Andrade in his debut. Could it be a collision with a reigning champion? A dream match years in the making? One thing is certain: Andrade’s first opponent in HOG will set the tone for an unforgettable night at SUPERCLASH.

SUPERCLASH is destined to be one of the biggest nights in HOG history. The stars are aligned, the stakes are higher than ever, and Andrade’s debut ensures November 15th will be remembered as a turning point for professional wrestling in New York.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT HOGWRESTLING.NET!

The world will be watching as Andrade steps into a HOG ring for the very first time. Don’t miss history in the making at SUPERCLASH!