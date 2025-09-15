Andrade has broken his silence regarding his WWE departure.

As noted, news of WWE releasing Andrade surfaced over the weekend, with multiple updates citing rumors such as Wellness Policy violations and being sent home from TV and taken off of original plans for WWE Clash In Paris.

The former AEW and WWE veteran took to X on Monday morning to make his first public comments since the news surfaced.

“Thank you WWE!!!” Andrade wrote in a very brief post. In an additional post on his official Instagram page, Andrade shared an image of himself writing “Thank you!!” on a piece of paper.