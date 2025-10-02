Andrade has broken his silence following his surprise return to All Elite Wrestling during the October 1 six-year anniversary special episode of AEW Dynamite.

In his first post on social media since his unexpected return on the 10/1 AEW on TBS and HBO Max primetime program from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the pro wrestling veteran addressed his situation.

The former husband of women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair surfaced via social media with a post on his official X account on Thursday, which included a photo of himself as a young boy with his mother, along with a statement.

“Thank you God, thank you Mom, and also to you, brother, because you and I are one and the same, for this new day, for the blessings you have given me, and for the strength you give me to keep moving forward,” Andrade’s post began. “I also want to thank all the fans, friends, and family for all the support, whether in comments or messages.”

Andrade concluded the message by writing, “May no one clip your wings.”

In an additional post, Andrade teased having other targets in his sights after taking out Kenny Omega in his first appearance back in All Elite Wrestling.

The 10/1 AEW Dynamite 6-Year Anniversary show saw Kenny Omega addressing the crowd after the opening match. As he spoke about the six-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite and how he’s been part of it since day one, out of nowhere, the lights in the building went out.

When the lights came back on, Andrade appeared in the ring behind Omega in his bad-ass ring entrance mask. He took the mask off, revealing himself to be Andrade, and then laid out Omega.

Don Callis joined Andrade El Idolo in the ring and the two shake hands, revealing Andrade has joined The Don Callis Family.

The appearance came just two weeks after news of Andrade being released by WWE surfaced online. According to multiple WWE sources, the decision to let Andrade go stemmed from repeated Wellness Policy violations over the past year.

Rather than suspend him again or keep him under contract while sidelined, WWE opted to cut ties completely. That meant Andrade was “free and clear” the moment his release was processed, leaving him available to sign with other promotions without delay.