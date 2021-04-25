We told earlier that Charlotte Flair went off on Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer because of his comments he made on Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said that her storyline suspension was due to her taking time off to get dental work done.

Meltzer said, “She’s just having a complete makeover, you know. That’s just basically what’s happened so it’s one of those things. You know, they make you real subconscious about your looks when you’re a woman in wrestling and it’s just one of the negatives about it but it’s a reality of it.”

Flair’s fiancee, Andrade, also called out Meltzer, which Meltzer responded to what he had to say:

And for study material, please watch angles with Molly Holly & Mickie James, there are plenty of clips you can study if you wish to. https://t.co/Wyxgw8zfNd — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 24, 2021