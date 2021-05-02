Andrade has issued a challenge to AEW and Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega to a match for his AAA Mega Championship.

During the Lucha Libre AAA World Wide’s Rey de Reyes show on Saturday, a vignette from Andrade aired where he said that his two goals in AAA is to wrestle Psycho Clown and Kenny Omega. Andrade challenged Omega to a match for the title at this year’s Triplemanía.

Andrade, who was released by WWE last month, has already confirmed that he will be wrestling for Federacion Wrestling.