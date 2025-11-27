Andrade is still on the sidelines, but this time, the situation appears far more complicated than a standard contractual pause.

The former WWE and AEW standout recently resurfaced on the AEW Dynamite Six-Year Anniversary special, only to disappear from television in the weeks that followed. His status has sparked heavy discussion about his non-compete, whether he was properly informed about it, and the possibility that he may be bound to a full one-year restriction.

Speaking with DeporTV, Andrade shed light on what’s actually going on behind the scenes.

“I returned to WWE a year and a half ago, I was in AEW, and at that time I was happy earning millions but I was married. My ex-wife’s name is Charlotte Flair and the idea was to return to WWE, to be with her, and many things happened. We got divorced and I was not comfortable in some things, I had a warning call because many medicines and supplements that in Mexico can be consumed but not there. We have certain restrictions on recipes that we cannot consume as athletes because of doping and things like that. I was also a little annoyed,” he said.

Andrade was officially released by WWE on September 13. Reports at the time indicated that he had at least one wellness violation during his run.

Things only got more tangled from there.

He continued, “I talked to WWE, we reached an agreement to leave WWE and we ended up in the best way in that time. Then I returned to AEW, I imagine they didn’t like WWE (that he returned to AEW), I really don’t know. I’m very grateful to WWE. Since the lawyer I had was also my ex-wife’s lawyer, you can’t use the same lawyer anymore. The contract I signed, the lawyer did not realize a clause of 12 months without competition, and from there they took that clause. Right now we are in that phase. It wouldn’t be a year, we’re negotiating. I’m going to be 3 months inactive and I can’t compete worldwide.”

While WWE talents are usually subject to a 90-day non-compete following a release, the company’s contracts also grant WWE the right to terminate without cause and keep a performer benched for up to a year without pay. Andrade claims that WWE moved to enforce that clause only after he surfaced in AEW.

“At first I didn’t have clause, I could fight leaving WWE. Then the clause came when they saw me debut in AEW. Well, now it’s nothing more than getting ready and a normal day is waking up, having dinner, training, going down to the beach, sunbathing, tanning, more than anything not thinking about that,” he said. “My lawyers are already talking to the WWE lawyers, they are already reaching an arrangement. I don’t know the exact date but let’s hope it’s in a month, a week, or before.”

He also addressed the possibility of challenging the situation outright.

“We can fight, we can go to court, but the lawyers told me that the process may be longer. It is also the expense, the process, and they are trying to negotiate so as not to go to court. They have reached a good arrangement and are doing things better. I think I have a date and my lawyer too, but it remains for WWE to officially sign it to say ‘okay, this is the day Andrade returns to the ring.’”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the legal situation involving Andrade continue to surface.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)