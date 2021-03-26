Andrade has indicated that he is in talks with a wrestling promotion.

Andrade, who was released by WWE this past Sunday night after requesting his departure, took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on his future. He also seemed to confirm that there is no 90-day non-compete clause with his WWE contract.

“Start my new goals and we are in talks, no waiting for 90 days. A empezar mis nuevas metas y empezamos pláticas, nada de esperar 90 días! [Japanese flag emoji] [Chile flag emoji] [Mexico flag emoji] [United States flag emoji] [United Kingdom flag emoji],” he wrote.

Andrade also used the “thinking emoji” in response to an interview where PCO said he hopes ROH can sign him.

There’s still no word on what Andrade has planned for his post-WWE future, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related tweets below:

Start my new goals and we are in talks, no waiting for 90 days. A empezar mis nuevas metas y empezamos pláticas, nada de esperar 90 días! 🇯🇵🇨🇱🇲🇽🇺🇸🇬🇧 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 26, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.