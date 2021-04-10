Pro-wrestling star Andrade took to Twitter to comment on the lack of latino talent on this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view. El Idolo writes, “No Mexican fighter Flag of Mexico on #WrestleMania No Mexican Flag of Mexico wrestler in #WrestleMania.”

Ningún luchador mexicano 🇲🇽 en #WrestleMania No Mexican 🇲🇽 wrestler in #WrestleMania — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 10, 2021

WWE has also released a video of superstars answering questions from WWE India. They write, “WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Natalya respond to some of WWE Universe India’s questions while also giving some insight on their upcoming matches at WrestleMania 37.”