Andrade El Idolo has developed an unusual connection with AEW audiences, thanks in part to fans repeatedly chanting for him to take his pants off during matches.

What has since become a regular part of his appearances actually started by accident, with Andrade initially having no idea what the crowd was asking him to do.

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Close Up, the reigning AEW National Champion recalled the first time he heard the chant and how confused he was by the reaction.

“I love wrestling and I respect the ring. In the ring, I like to show who I am. I know I’m a good wrestler. One moment, I was beating some wrestler, and the people started saying something, but I didn’t understand it. I asked the ref, ‘What are the people saying?’ ‘The people are saying to take your pants off.’ ‘What?’ It was weird because it’s usually ‘Tables! This is awesome!’ But people saying ‘take your pants,’ I don’t understand.”

Andrade explained that he initially thought the audience wanted him to become more aggressive with his opponent. However, after checking with referee Aubrey Edwards, he realized the fans were making a very different request.

“I’m in there, I’m beating him, I’m heel. ‘Maybe they want more punches,’ but they continued (to chant for me to take my pants off). I go over to ref Aubrey, ‘What did they finally say?’ ‘Take your pants off.’ ‘What? No.’ ‘Yeah, they want your pants off.’ Okay, you want the pants off. I take my belt off, my zipper down, and the people go crazy. Okay, I’ll take my pants off.”

As it turns out, Andrade was already wearing trunks underneath his pants as a precaution against potential wardrobe malfunctions. That preparation allowed him to embrace the crowd’s request, although he admitted there was one occasion when he was wearing boxers instead.

“I always have trunks to cover me because something can happen with the pants; they can rip. This is why I always wear trunks, not because I was prepared. One time I didn’t have trunks; I had boxers. People started that chant, so I took my pants off, and people [cheers]. ‘I am the heel.’ The people chant, ‘Take your pants off,’ So, I took my pants off.”

Despite initially being confused by the chants, Andrade has since embraced the interaction, which has become a recognizable part of his AEW presentation.

Andrade was most recently in action at AEW WrestleDream 2026 on October 17, where he successfully defended the AEW National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa.