Andrade El Idolo is using his platform to address an issue he says hits close to home.

During a recent Virtual Gimmick Table session hosted by Highspots, the former WWE and AEW star was asked if there was anything important he wanted to speak about or bring awareness to. Andrade took that opportunity to comment on ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids taking place across the United States.

ICE has been at the center of widespread criticism in recent months, with the agency accused of racially profiling and targeting people of color and immigrant communities. Since September 2025, several deaths have been reported following run-ins with ICE agents, including Josué Castro-Rivera, Silverio Villeages Gonzalez, Keith Porter Jr., and Renee Nicole Good.

For Andrade, the issue is deeply personal.

The Mexico native, who has openly spoken in the past about his own journey as an immigrant, acknowledged the situation while keeping his remarks brief but emotional.

“So, I don’t wanna speak so much, but, you know, now with the … what happened with the immigrant … immigration and all these things happened so … because I’m immigrant, so I’m from Mexico so, I feel bad for all these Latin people, people from (other) countries.”

Andrade did not elaborate further, but his comments reflect growing concern within the wrestling community, as more performers continue to speak out on social issues that impact their lives beyond the ring.

Andrade El Idolo recently returned to AEW after a confusing period of time following his abrupt release from WWE.