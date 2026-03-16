Andrade El Idolo’s return to AEW earlier this year came with an unexpected complication, and the former NXT Champion is now speaking about the situation that temporarily removed him from television.

After leaving WWE and returning to AEW in January 2026, Andrade was suddenly pulled from programming following a legal notice sent by WWE. The move immediately sparked speculation among fans about whether the situation was connected to lingering contract obligations or simply part of the ongoing competition between the two wrestling companies.

Andrade addressed the controversy during a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling. When asked directly about the cease-and-desist situation and whether it was strictly business or something more strategic, Andrade avoided criticizing WWE and instead framed the situation as a reflection of the competitive nature of the wrestling industry.

“So it’s difficult, you know. It’s difficult to ask this question because you know always it’s compete, like wrestlers compete. So imagine companies. So I compete with Kenny, so I want to show everyone I’m better than Kenny. I want to show I’m better than MJF. I want to show like this is the companies too, the companies compete.”

Although the legal situation disrupted his early momentum after returning to AEW, Andrade made it clear that his focus now is simply on moving forward and reminding fans what he brings to the company.

“So I don’t know if it’s a good way or bad way, but this happened. Now I am happy here in AEW. Back to AEW, show everyone who Andrade is. I show to the ladies, show to everyone who I am. So I’m happy now in this moment.”

The comments come after a turbulent stretch for Andrade that included his WWE departure in 2025 before eventually making his way back to AEW television earlier this year. While the legal notice briefly complicated that return, the situation appears to have been resolved.

With the issue behind him, Andrade is now focused on rebuilding momentum in AEW and positioning himself among the company’s top stars once again.